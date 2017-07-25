According to sources, Imran Awan, the Pakistani House IT Aide for more than 30 Democratic Congressmen, who has been at the center of a little covered scandal, was arrested on Monday night as he was attempting to flee the country.

Jim Lokay of Fox 5 stated via twitter that Imran Awan had beed arrested at Dulles airport and charged with bank fraud. Awan was an IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

According to Fox News Capital Hill correspondent Chad Pergram, “Feds/USCP picked up Imran Awan at Dulles Airport last night as he was “trying to leave the country.” Has been arraigned. Surrendered passport.”

This news comes a day after the Daily Caller reported that FBI agents had seized smashed computer hard drives from Imran Awan’s residence. Imran Awan has been employed by House Democrats since 2004, had access to Rep. Debbie Wasserman’s Schultz’s (D-FL) iPad, and is believed by some congressional aides to be blackmailing Representatives.

Disobedient Media has previously reported on the scandal surrounding the Awan brothers. The scandal may have particularly important implications for Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former Chairwoman of the DNC. She was named personally as a defendant in the DNC Fraud lawsuit.

