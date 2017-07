– A person has been wounded in a shooting in Northwest D.C. that involves the Secret Service, authorities said.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the Secret Service requested an EMS unit to respond to the 1100 block of L Street on Tuesday for a person shot in the thigh.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Editor’s Note: A report by WJLA has stated that the injured victim was a Secret Service officer who accidentally discharged their weapon while on duty

