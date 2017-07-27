Donald Trump has transmitted to Congress a notification of his intent to continue a state of national emergency first declared in 2011 concerning threats posed by transnational criminal organizations to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. The notification was published in the Congressional Record on July 24th, 2017. The order notes that transnational criminal organizations have become increasingly entrenched in the operations of foreign governments and financial systems, to the extent that they pose an existential threat to the integrity of the international financial and political community.

The original executive order, number 13581, was issued by then President Barack Obama on July 24, 2011. The order authorized the blocking of property and assets belonging to transnational crime groups, including the Russian Brother’s Circle, Italian crime syndicate the Camorra, the Japanese Yakuza and Mexico’s Los Zetas cartel.

Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Trump administration has repeatedly stated its resolve to combat international criminal operations engaging in activities such as drug, weapons and human trafficking in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Google

Print

