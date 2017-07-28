US President Donald Trump has named General John Kelly, who currently heads the Department of Homeland Security, as his next chief of staff.

The announcement, made over Twitter on Friday afternoon, effectively removed Reince Priebus from the role. The firing comes on the heels of an article run in the New Yorker where President Trump’s Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci severely criticized Preibus’ performance and implied that he had been involved with leaks to the press.

The embattled former chief of staff had faced pressure since being named as a possible leaker by Mr Trump’s newly appointed director of communication.

Mr Kelly is a retired general who has become the face of border security.

