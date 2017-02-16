Feds Make Record Gains On Human Trafficking As Global Networks Broken Up

While the mainstream media’s attention has been fixed on political drama in Washington D.C., federal and state law enforcement have been quietly working to dismantle a shockingly large number of human trafficking and child abuse networks across the United States. The busts in America come at the same time as a number of other successful international law enforcement operations against networks engaging in human trafficking of women and children.
Since the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th, 2017, the number of trafficking arrests for human trafficking in 2017 have doubled the total numbers provided for the entire year of 2014 by the Department of Justice. Each individual law enforcement operation has been listed below for reader convenience:
Domestic Trafficking Busts
January 27th: 42 arrested in Memphis, Tennessee during a human trafficking operation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Arrestees included a medical professional, engineers, a law student, a tow truck driver and construction workers.
January 29th: 474 arrested, 27 adults and 28 sexually exploited children saved in an operation spearheaded by more than 30 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and task forces in Los Angeles, California. The bust of the sex ring was the largest human trafficking operation in United States history and was largely ignored by the media.
On the same day, five individuals were arrested in Bucks County, Pennsylvania as part of what authorities described as a fetish-themed child predator sex ring. The Pennsylvania Attorney General stated that the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation and that they believed the child abuse sex ring involved more victims and predators.
February 1st: 11 women rescued in an operation lead by the New Orleans Violent Crime against Children and Human Trafficking task force. No arrests were reported.
February 5th: 108 arrests were reported in Illinois as what was described as part of a national sex trafficking sting operation occurring in 15 different states.
178 individuals were arrested in Texas on the same day as part of the same John’s Suppression Initiative. Arrestees included the sports agent responsible for getting Roger Clemens the highest ever single-season Major League Baseball contract.
In addition to the arrests in Illinois and Texas, 464 other individuals were arrested in the same interstate operation on Super Bowl Sunday. Police stated that six minors and 86 adults were rescued during the operation.
February 10th: 160 individuals were arrested during an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles, California. 150 of the individuals arrested had criminal histories, many including child sex offenses.
February 13th: 22 arrested, 15 adults and 2 child victims saved at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show.
February 14th: The FBI raided the adoption agency European Adoption Consultants (EAC) in Strongsville, Ohio. In December the State Department debarred the agency from continued operation, citing failures “to adequately supervise…preventing the sale, abduction, exploitation, or trafficking of children.”
February 15th: 11 men were arrested during a child sex sting operation in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. One of the arrestees was working part time at a local Christian school.
42 individuals were also arrested in Polk County, Florida as part of a child pornography and sex offender investigation.
International Trafficking Busts
January 27th: 13 individuals were arrested in connection with a pedophile ring in Quebec, Canada. Several of the arrestees held positions as teachers and scout leaders.
February 5th: 9 individuals were arrested and 31 children and women rescued during a police raid at the Kaliko Beach Club resort in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Users online speculated that the arrests may have been related to an announcement two days earlier from the Clinton Foundation that they would be quitting their projects in Haiti.
February 10th: Six men aged 20 to 66 were arrested on child pornography charges involving 168 underage male victims in Japan
February 13th: 16 suspects were arrested and 24 children freed by the Ghanan Police Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (ATHU) from the the Volta Lake in the process of being transported to other parts of the country to be sold into forced labour. Online users have pointed out the the now closed Clinton Global Initiative partnered with a program known as The Post Harvest Project (TPHP) in the Volta Lake area of Ghana, though at this time there is no definitive indication as to whether the arrests were related the project or not.
Notable Individual Arrests
February 13th: Jeffery Sandusky, the adopted son of disgraced child abuser Jerry Sandusky, was arrested on child molestation charges. He is accused of solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of solicitation to photograph or depict sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.
February 15th: A man was arrested in Wayland, New York on charges of Possessing a Sexual Performance of a Child and Promoting Sexual Performance of a Child. Users online speculated that the individual was the Chief Analyst for the New York National Guard after a Linkedin profile was discovered under the same name as the arrestee.
Additionally, a newly appointed special prosecutor in Cleveland, Ohio reopened over 70 child sex cases according to reports on February 14th. A Jane Doe Plaintiff has also filed a new civil case on January 26th against notorious billionaire pedophile Jeffery Epstein and his associates Ghislaine Maxwell, Lesley Groff, Sarah Kellen, and Natalya Malyshev. The charges relate to the underage sex ring being run by Epstein that was uncovered in 2005. A pretrial conference will occur on March 9, 2017, in New York City.
