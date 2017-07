Politics and Profits Politics & Profits TV Exclusive! Ethan Lyle, Managing Editor- Disobedientmedia.com discusses the findings from a computer forensics expert that the DNC files were copied locally and not hacked with Rick on Politics and Profits.

Source: P&P TV Exclusive: Forensic Investigator Says DNC Computer Hacked Locally! – Rick Amato

