One aspect of the unfolding Awan scandal that has received minimal press coverage is the role played by current Atorney General of California, Xavier Beccera. With the exception of journalists like HA Goodman and Luke Rosiak, Becerra’s role has gone virtually unexamined by the media.

In September, the Daily Caller revealed that the Capital Police’s decision to ban the Awan’s from Capitol Hill was based on the existence of a “secret server”. The server was connected to the House Democratic Caucus, which at the time, was chaired by Rep. Xavier Becerra, the current Attorney General of California.

Police contacted Becerra’s office, notifying him that the server was the subject of an ongoing investigation, and promptly requested a copy of it. However, what Capital Police received from the now California Attorney General’s office was described as an, “elaborate falsified image designed to hide the massive violations.”

According to one senior official, when Becerra vacated his congressional seat on January 24, 2017, “He wanted to wipe his server, and we brought to his attention it was under investigation. The light-off was we asked for an image of the server, and they deliberately turned over a fake server”.

Authorities considered the falsified image of the server they received to be an act of overt interference in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The official stated that, “They were using the House Democratic Caucus as their central service warehouse … It was a breach. The data was completely out of [the members’] possession. Does it mean it was sold to the Russians? I don’t know,” the senior official said.

According to the Daily Caller, Becerra was one of five house democrats who first hired Imran Awan in 2004, and would later hire Imran’s brother, Abid, as well as Imran’s wife, Hina Alvi. In 2013, upon becoming chairman of the Democratic Caucus, Becerra would begin further paying Alvi an extra $25,000 to $30,000 a year, in addition to payments from Becerra’s personal office.

As the Caller points out, this means that the current Attorney General of California is personally responsible for far more payments to the Awan family than any other Democratic member of Congress.

Two weeks ago, five House Republicans from the Freedom Caucus held a hearing regarding the ongoing investigation into the Awan family. The former House IT staffers were employed by over 30 Democratic members.

Representatives of the House leadership, who have yet to offer any support for a formal investigation into the ongoing scandal, were absent from hearing when Freedom Caucus members Louie Gohmert (TX), Jim Jordan (OH), Steve King (IA), Ron DeSantis (FL), and Scott Perry (PA), interviewed Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller and Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch.

Rosiak, the journalist responsible for breaking coverage of the Awan scandal, opened the hearing by voicing his concerns regarding the continued silence from Capitol Hill in relation to the unfolding allegations of misconduct. He said that there had been “substantial misinformation put into the public realm about this matter, both maximizing it and minimizing it.”

Rosiak went on to explain that investigators have learned that Imran Awan and his family had not only accessed a congressional server without authorization 5,400 times, but that Imran Awan would conduct House IT work for months at a time while he was located in Pakistan.

Rosiak’s statements were followed by Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton, who added: “The best-case scenario ain’t all that great. You had an ongoing criminal enterprise operating under the noses of 40 House members, and the responsible administrative officials here in the House of Representatives, and put all of the details of his scandal aside, inflammatory details, what is the House doing right now to make sure this isn’t going on right now?”

According to Sara Carter, of Circa, Fitton expressed concern that the Justice Department might not raise these issues for fear of embarrassing members of both parties.

After hearing about Imran’s access to congressional servers while in Pakistan, Rep. Gohmert (TX) responded: “I did not realize that we had someone who would live in Pakistan and get paid the maximum that any House employee could get paid and he was doing his information technology work, his computer work, for the House of Representatives from Pakistan. This is just mind boggling,”

Rep. Perry (PA) also chimed in, voicing concerns regarding an increasingly overt two-tier justice system. Perry explained: “My concern is the wife… she’s got fourteen grand in cash. She’s allowed to leave the country. You know, a lot of my constituents, I mean, if they have an administrative violation, they’ll have OSHA sweep in… We have a Justice Department, FBI… the ferocity with which laws are enforced– it’s just not the uniform lately.”

Rep. King (IA) stated, “that Democratic members of Congress who serve on intelligence committees would, by the nature of their work, correspond about sensitive information.” His sentiments refuted claims made by former DNC chairwoman, Rep. Wasserman-Schultz, who argued that the Awans did not have access to any sensitive material.

The concerns expressed at this latest hearing, or the issues surrounding California Attorney General Xavier Beccera, are extremely significant in terms of national security. That the press has shown so little interest in the scandal is alarming. Disobedient Media will continue to report on revelations stemming from the Awan scandal as they unfold.

