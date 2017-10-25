Corey Feldman called for support in a recent video, in which he spoke about bringing down an alleged pedophilia ring operating in Hollywood. In the days since he first implied he might name individials involved in such activity, Feldman described having been arrested (though not jailed), undergoing a “near death experience,” and bandmates quitting without warning. Feldman described his life as “utter chaos” in the days since he implied that he would name individuals who had sexually abused him as a child.

Fox News reported on Feldman’s allegations of having been “targeted for death” due to threatening to expose the alleged Hollywood pedophile network. Feldman stated: “Right off the bat I can name six names.” He added that one of the names was a currently prominent individual who is linked to a major studio.

The Sun reported that Feldman had been arrested for one misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana and one count in regard to a traffic violation, according to local reports in Richland Parish. News of the arrest prompted widespread concern for Feldman’s safety because it came on the heels of statements alluding to an upcoming exposure of Hollywood pedophile activity.

Feldman expressed in the latest video statement on the matter that he needs additional security and “a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission. What I’m proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it, and potentially bring down a pedophile that I have been aware of since I was a child.”

This is not the first time Feldman has spoken out about sex abuse he endured as a child. In previous years he has described powerful Hollywood figures abusing himself and other children in the industry, as did the now-deceased Corey Haim. Feldman is reported to have said that the time: “There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey [Haim] that are still working.” Fox News reported that in his 2013 memoir, “Coreyography,” Feldman disclosed that he and Haim were “the victims of sexual abuse by people in the industry when they were children…”

Disobedient Media previously reported on pedophile activity in Hollywood. Questions regarding such abuse have been fueled by the recent revelations of sexual abuse by film mogul Harvey Weinstein, including revelations that Weinstein Company’s Director of Legal and Business affairs is currently facing charges of sex abuse against a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

Feldman concluded his video with the call for support: “I am using this to draw a line in the sand… You guys can take my side, and we can stand together. The entire world can come together over this issue. I have lived in shame and fear my entire life, and now we have a chance to have our voices heard.”

