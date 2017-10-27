In August, it was widely reported that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch had used the email alias ‘Elizabeth Carlisle’ for official emails, including emails in relation to the infamous tarmac meeting between Lynch and former President Clinton in the summer of 2016.

Lynch’s use of an alias email was included in 413 pages of documents obtained from the Department of Justice by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).

On August 4, 2017, in response to these revelations, Disobedient Media filed a FOIA request with the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking further information regarding Lynch’s email alias. In early September, Disobedient Media received one responsive document from the DOJ, regarding the request:

The document includes one email exchange dated May 4 – 5, 2015, between personnel from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), Office of Information Policy (OIP), verifying that Lynch’s alias and email are: Elizabeth Carlisle (Elizabeth.carlisle@usdoj.gov), and reminding personnel to “as always, please keep confidential”.

However, while this single email exchange may not seem significant, it provides a key detail regarding Lynch’s use of an alias.

Lynch was sworn in as Attorney General on April 27, 2015, and as previously stated, this particular email exchange regarding Lynch’s alias email is dated May 4 – 5, 2015. In other words, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch began using an alias email to conduct official government business within only eight days of assuming her position as the 83rd United States Attorney General.

This further begs the question: “What all did Lynch send/receive through this alias email from May 4, 2015 through January 20, 2017”. What other information could Lynch have been hiding from the American people?

The use of aliases by officials to conduct official governmental business is extremely troubling, as it can result in a complete circumvention of the Freedom of Information Act. Or to put it more simply, it can result in the federal government withholding information that, by law, is the property of the American people.

