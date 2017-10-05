Disobedient Media previously reported on the historic New York City radio station WBAI, and its ongoing legal battle with the Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) over unpaid fees.

WBAI reported yesterday on the ruling given by Judge Lebovits, which stated that the station must immediately pay $1.8 million to the Empire State Realty Trust. Lebovits denied WBAI’s motion for “unconscionability,” effectively ruling against the notion that the ESRT was price gouging.

According to a recent press release, the latest invoice from ESRT totaled $2.4 million, including fees up till last month. As Disobedient Media previously reported, the fees legally required of WBAI were about four times the going rate, increasing at approximately 9% per year. WBAI reports that ESRT may have taken advantage of being the only location in NYC to house an antenna after 9/11 when negotiating the contract.

The dispute centers on late rental fees which were incurred due to WBAI’s use of a transmitter located on the Empire State Building, which is owned by the ESRT. According to WBAI’s latest report, the judgment will enable ESRT to “seize the assets of WBAI” as well as those of Pacifica.

WBAI’s report on the situation indicated that the vastly over priced lease contract was negotiated by Pacifica’s national office a number of years ago.

Disobedient Media recently covered the backlash faced by Wikileaks supporters, which included Randy Credico’s sudden suspension from WBAI. It remains to be seen as to whether there are any political interests involved with the legal conflict between ESRT and WBAI.

Sam Himmelstein, an attorney representing WBAI, stated that he had offered a deal to ESRT just prior to the arguments being heard. He added that ESRT indicated they would consider the offer. He continued: “This was about as bad a result as we could have expected.”

Disobedient Media’s previous coverage of he legal battle included Randy Credico’s remarks, which indicated that WBAI had had a gentleman’s agreement with ESRT to pay a reasonable amount per year. Less than two days later, Credico was mysteriously suspended from WBAI.

The judge was reported to have prepared a written ruling prior to hearing arguments in the case.

WBAI’s General Manager stated that most of the payments owed were not for the antenna itself but for the “right to have access to the air,” arguing that such access should be free to the public. He said: “The air should be free, it should always be free.”

Bill Crosier, Interim Executive Director of the Pacifica Foundation, was cited in a press release on the issue where he stated: “There’s going to be some pain involved to come up with the money for the judgment, but we will get through it.”

WBAI reports that there is no stay in the case, and the $1.8 million is due immediately. They stated that the station’s only recourse at this time is political pressure, and money from donors. The station appealed to individuals to contact their local officials in support of WBAI.

WBAI’s attorney Sam Himmelstein stated that the case needs to be litigated in the political arena as well as in a legal sense. He said: “The law on contracts and leases favors landlords, and they [ESRT] had the law on their side, or at least that’s what the judge believed.”

A press release concerning the latest news from WBAI indicated that Pacifica National Board is scheduled to meet this evening to decide on the next steps moving forward.

The ruling will have an effect on more than just the iconic New York City radio station. The future of Pacifica appears to be particularly uncertain moving forward. The loss of WBAI and Pacifica would be a significant blow to those who value independent media across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Print

More

Google

