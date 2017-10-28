NY Daily News reports that the Department of Justice has announced that the NYC Board of Elections broke federal law when it improperly purged nearly 120,000 Democratic Brooklyn voters from the rolls ahead of last April’s presidential primary. This latest report adds to widespread allegations that the Democratic Party rigged the primary in favor of Hillary Clinton.

New York City Board of elections was reported to have admitted it broke Federal law last year, after “the number of active registered Democrats dropped there by 63,558 voters between November 2015 and April 2016. That translates into a 7 percent drop in registered Democrats in the borough.”

WNYC reported: “States are not allowed to kick voters off the roles solely because they’ve failed to vote — but may remove them only if there’s reliable information indicating they have moved away, they don’t respond to a notice sent to their home, and they don’t vote through the second federal general election after that notice.”

However, according to the latest reports, “BOE didn’t follow those rules in its purge — and in fact removed thousands of voters who had voted since 2008, along with others who had not but were entitled to remain registered, according to the federal brief.”

Although none of the news reports have explicitly stated that this purge was in favor of the Clinton campaign, the news corroborates allegations that the primary was rigged in favor of the ultimately unsuccessful Democratic nominee.

That Democratic voters were improperly purged from the voting rolls corroborates numerous claims that the DNC actively orchestrated to rig the 2016 Democratic Primary in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Accusations of corruption leveled at the DNC were largely validated by Wikileaks’ release of the DNC emails, as well as defense counsel statements in the DNC Fraud lawsuit to the effect that the DNC favoring one candidate over another was not illegal.

The Daily Mail recently reported that a Bernie Sanders campaign organizer and long-time Democrat has also filed a new lawsuit, accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton of fraud and seeking access to their servers: “a move that his lawyer believes will solve the murder of DNC staff member Seth Rich.”

Disobedient Media previously reported on the unfolding DNC Fraud Lawsuit, and although the lawsuit against the DNC supporters was dismissed, attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case filed an appeal last month.

