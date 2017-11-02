In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, one might think that sexual abuse allegations would be taken seriously, especially claims that a child had been assaulted by an adult Hollywood insider.

The first accuser, Anothey Rapp, was soon joined by allegations from multiple additional individuals. Vulture wrote that after the first allegations emerged, “others have come forward with further allegations… including the filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos, who said he witnessed Spacey court and inappropriately touch younger male actors at the Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was the artistic director from 2004 to 2015.”

The latest victim to come forward, as first reported by Vulture, claimed today that Spacey had attempted to rape him at the age of 15 after beginning a sexual relationship at 14.

The Washington Times reported on these latest allegations, stating that the artist, who wished to remain anonymous, told Vulture that he first met Mr. Spacey when he was 12 years old and the actor was teaching acting classes in New York in 1981.

Vanity Fair wrote that the newest victim to come forward, who is now 48, stated of Spacey: “I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator.” Vanity Fair explained: “When the accuser was 14, Spacey gave him his phone number and asked him to come to his apartment. “He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12,” the man recalled. He alleged that they “started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me f–king him.”

Additionally, The Guardian has reported that Old Vic, a renowned London theatre where Spacey performed, “paid no heed to allegations of groping and inappropriate sexual behavior by the actor.”

That Spacey would receive even a modicum of support from the entertainment industry is highly indicative of the rot which many claim has thrived in Hollywood’s midst for decades. If the allegations against Spacey are verified, it would be significant in terms of the larger culture of sexual abuse in Hollywood, and would no doubt throw others into question.

As late as yesterday, Slate published a report defending Spacey and incomprehensibly arguing that to characterize Spacey as a pedophile would ‘hurt the gay community.’ This report ignored the statements of many within this same gay community who have stated their concern and outrage regarding Spacey’s perceived attempts to deflect from accusations of abuse by announcing his homosexuality. Slate’s stance on the issue is particularly alarming given their role as a sponsor of the actors ‘Kevin Spacey Foundation.’

Shortly after allegations surfaced that Spacey had attempted sexually molest Anthony Rapp when the actor was 14, Hollywood insider Kim Richards, CEO of Allied Artists International, also appeared to make excuses for Spacey’s appalling behavior. Press reports indicate that Richards dismissed the abuse allegations as merely ‘acting on impulse’ via Twitter:

Such statements shocked many, as it appeared to support the exact culture of abuse that has been so widely disparaged during the ongoing fallout from the Weinstein scandal.

Sadly, even Kevin Spacey’s initial statement on the first allegations to emerge against him suggested that he was aware there were multiple ‘stories’ about him ‘out there.’ Like the recently accused Harvey Weinstein, Spacey is reported to be ‘seeking treatment’ in the wake of the abuse allegations made against him.

The allegations against Spacey are made more disturbing in light of his ties to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his friendship with Bill Clinton. The Independent reports that Epstein “flew actor Kevin Spacey to Africa on his private jet as part of a charitable endeavor.”

Flight Logs from the infamous ‘Lolita Express’ trips made by Epstein show that Spacey attended such flights alongside former President Clinton. Spacey has also made numerous appearances at Clinton Foundation events and Clinton campaign fundraisers. Spacey was also reported by The BBC to have joined former President Obama during a visit to the Queen, alongside billionaire Richard Branson and others.

That yet another close Clinton associate would be accused of sexual abuses on the heels of the Weinstein scandal is highly concerning. Disobedient Media previously noted Weinstein’s close association with the Democratic Party and Hollywood establishment circles after a flood of allegations emerged stating that Weinstein had committed sexual assault against a mind boggling number of women.

Kevin Spacey’s foundation is also notably partnered with a number of influential media outlets, companies and individuals including Comcast NBCUniversal, Lockheed Martin, Netflix and The Washington Post. Supporters included City National Bank, Chevy and others. At the time of this writing, the Foundation’s website had been taken offline, though archives of its sponsors remain.

The latest allegations against Kevin Spacey are tragic not only because of the abuse which is alleged to have taken place, but also due to the continued support the actor has continued to receive from some corners of Hollywood and the media. The numerous allegations against Spacey should be taken no less seriously by the media and the public than those which were leveled against the now widely detested media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Share this: Tweet





Print

More



