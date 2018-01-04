According to a recent report from The Hill, the FBI has launched a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation. This news comes just days after it was announced that classified information was found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of long-time Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

The news comes just 24 hours after a house fire broke out at a Clinton residence in Chappaqua, New York. The details surrounding the fire remain clouded at the time of writing. Earlier today, the Justice Department announced it had reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation, according to The Blaze.

The Hill further relates that the new investigation will focus on whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics or other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State. The probe will also determine whether the Clintons promised or performed any political favors in return for charitable donations to their foundation.

The inquiry began in Little Rock, Arkansas, where according to law enforcement officials, investigators have already finished interviewing at least one witness within the last month. The witness interviewed has claimed that the agents who conducted the interview were “extremely professional and unquestionably thorough”.

News of the latest probe into the Clinton Foundation comes less than a month after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered prosecutors from the Department of Justice to begin interviewing FBI agents who were involved in the Uranium One investigation.

Disobedient Media will continue to cover this important story as it unfolds.

