Firefighters and other emergency services in New York state are responding to reports of a fire at the home of former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Only few details were immediately available.

The incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday when firefighters were called to reports of a fire at the Clinton family’s home in Chappaqua, which is located in Westchester County. The home is located at 15 Old House Lane.

According to initial reports, a fire broke out in a bedroom of the house, but it was extinguished a short time later. There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blaze or whether the Clintons were at home.

No injuries have been reported.

The Clintons bought the 5,300-square-foot home on Old House Lane back in 1999, when Bill was still in office as president of the United States. In 2016, during the presidential campaign, the Clintons bought the home next door and merged the compounds.

