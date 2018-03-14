Disobedient Media previously reported on Brock Pierce and the Hollywood sex abuse scandal that continues to haunt the former child star. Our report on the matter was informed by the groundbreaking Amy Berg documentary, An Open Secret. In addition to his short childhood acting career, Pierce is known for his intense involvement in Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency.

Recent press reports indicate that legacy press pundit John Oliver had criticized Pierce in a recent segment of his notoriously pro-establishment broadcast. CryptoLeak reported that Oliver referred to Pierce as a “douche” and obliquely referred to Pierce’s involvement in a Hollywood pedophilia ring by telling his audience to “Google the Brock Pierce scandal.”

The news is especially odd in light of Oliver’s consistent support of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful run for office, going so far as to repeatedly mock and attack third-party candidates including Jill Stein, as well as Bernie Sanders supporters. Oliver’s role as a gate-keeper or sheepdog for the neoliberal wing of the Left makes it particularly odd, then, that he would attack a fellow member of the Hollywood elite. This is especially true in light of Pierce’s connection to Oliver’s guiding star, Hillary Clinton. In a previous report discussing Pierce, Disobedient Media noted that the former child star was a member of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Soon after John Oliver’s out-of-the-blue remarks were aired, press reports emerged which indicated that EOS had removed Pierce from Block.One, stating:

“Brock Pierce was an early advisor to Block.one for several months and made significant contributions to the awareness of the EOSIO project. His past experience working with projects such as Ethereum, Blockchain Capital, and as chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation have proved immensely valuable. As we mentioned last week, we recently came to a mutual agreement that Brock would end his role at Block.one as he transitions to independent community building and investment activities. We thank Brock for his contributions, support, and continued larger than life passion for the EOSIO project.”

CryptoLeak wrote that: “Brock Pierce was removed from all EOS Youtube Videos and his name is nowhere to be found in the official EOS website.”

EOS’ decision to cut ties with Pierce is not the first time he has faced professional pushback. Disobedient Media previously related that the announcement that Pierce would serve as Chairman of the Board at the Bitcoin foundation prompted at least ten members to resign in protest. Several of the resignation letters explicitly listed Pierce’s association with pedophilia and child pornography as the reason for their departure.

Disobedient Media also reported: “As detailed in Berg’s film, Brock was a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, a former child actor who appeared in films such as the 1992 classic Mighty Ducks and Disney’s “First Kid,” and Chairman of the Board at the Bitcoin Foundation. Pierce also co-founded the Digital Entertainment Network (DEN), a forerunner of video sharing site Youtube. In 2010, Pierce was also a participant at the Mindshift Conference, which was hosted by now disgraced billionaire pedophile and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein….

It remains unclear as to what may have prompted Oliver or his corporate handlers to attack Pierce, as his involvement in the DEN scandal has been discussed publicly for a number of years, especially in the wake of Amy Berg’s film on the rampant sexual abuse of children in Hollywood, titled An Open Secret. It is also important to note that Pierce was never personally charged with a sexual abuse offense.

Disobedient Media will continue to report on this story as it unfolds.

Share this: Tweet





Print

More



