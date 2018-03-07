On Tuesday, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, released a letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, calling for the immediate appointment of a second Special Counsel.

In their letter, Goodlatte and Gowdy cite the apparent conflict of interest in the Department of Justice investigating itself, and instead request that a Special Counsel be appointed to review:

“Decisions made and not made by the Department of Justice and the FBI in 2016 and 2017, including but not limited to evidence of bias by an employee or agent of the DOJ, FBI, or other agencies involved in the investigation; the decisions to charge or not charge and whether those decisions were made consistent with the applicable facts, the applicable law, and the traditional investigative and prosecutorial policies and procedures; and whether the FISA process employed in the fall of 2016 was appropriate and devoid of extraneous influence.”

Disobedient Media previously detailed the extensive abuse of FISA throughout the 2016 election, the apparent political bias of FBI agents directly involved in both the Clinton and Russia investigations, the lack of charges against Anthony Weiner for possession of classified information without any security clearance, as well as the FBI’s exoneration of Hillary Clinton months before interviewing her and sixteen other key witnesses.

When questioned as to what had prompted Gowdy to call for the appointment of a second Special Counsel, the congressman stated: “What changed for me was the knowledge that there are two dozen witnesses that Michael Horowitz, the [DOJ] Inspector General, would not have access to. When I counted up 24 witnesses that he would not be able to access were he to investigate it, yeah only one conclusion, that’s special counsel.”

Goodlatte and Gowdy join the ranks of thirteen additional Republican lawmakers, who also wrote a letter last week to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, requesting the appointment of a second Special Counsel. Goodlatte, along with other Republicans on the Judiciary Committee had previously called for the appointment of a second Special Council in September 2017.

Despite evidence of crimes committed by the former Secretary of State and her allies and abuse of government institutions for political gain, the numerous calls for the appointment of a second Special Counsel have gone unheard by the Justice Department.

Instead, it seems the Justice Department is only interested in appointing Robert Mueller to investigate a fictional crime, without even requesting access to the only “evidence”, which is the basis for the entire Trump-Russia conspiracy, the DNC server.

Disobedient Media will continue to follow this story as it develops.

