As the Skripal poisoning saga, and the questions arising from it, have emerged gradually over the past three months, this article will begin with a timeline showing the evolution of the Skripal poisoning story before analyzing the conflicting claims at the core of the narrative. This writer will provide commentary on the overall incident and its place in the manufacturing of diffuse, widespread anti-Russian hysteria.

Timeline

Conflicting Claims & Shifting Statements

That the swirl of disinformation, speculation and blame relating to the poisoning of the Skripals has been dizzying seems to be a significant understatement.

As independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone recently summarized:

Indeed, it’s been an ever-changing story, one that started out as a suspected Fentanyl Poisoning before the explanation shifted to the use of a nerve agent and we were assured its origin had been identified, however, it hadn’t, and we were told the OPCW confirmed it, but they didn’t actually confirm the origin.

We’ve also heard repeatedly how the nerve agent was “of a type developed by Russia”, a strange choice of phrase that Craig Murray pointed out when seeing it repeatedly used by both politicians and media, and that, when properly considered, serves propagandist purposes more than anything else. A phrase Murray succinctly asserts is “of a type developed by liars“.

Those telling us this also don’t seem too eager to tell us it was specifically in Uzbekistan, at the Nukus chemical weapons site that was dismantled by America (with the program being inherited by America instead of Russia) – and would rather insist that Novichok was only made in Russia. It’s also not just Murray’s word against the rest of them, as even the New York Times reported on the dismantling of the Nukus site in an article in 1999 that even cited the Novichok program.

The British government has conveniently ignored the fact that other nations can and have produced it such as Iran did under OPCW oversight in 2016, while also avoiding informing the public that a number of NATO affiliated countries have produced samples of it to test with in the past.

We have been told that Novichok is 5-8 times stronger than the VX nerve agent and that samples given to OPCW were found to be of high purity, so high, in fact, that if the Skripals had have come into contact with it – they shouldn’t have had a chance of surviving.

Too Pure!?

The purity of the samples that were analyzed has become the subject of serious contention, and there are other conflicting stories about Novichok too, with the version depending on which former Soviet scientist you ask.

On one side, you have Mirzayanov, who defected to the US and is credited as leading the Novichok program. He has suggested the poisoning could only have been carried out using highly advanced equipment, that other countries couldn’t produce it, that it was practically unknown along with various other assertions that are, based on the evidence already covered above, demonstrably false and when called out on these, he appeared to back pedal.

On the other side, there’s Leonid Rink, a Russian scientist that claims he was involved in the Novichok program and that has claimed Mirzayanov was one of approximately 5 people to have left the Soviet Union with knowledge of Novichok production methods.

Rink has asserted that Novichok, by the time a sample was taken and sent to OPCW, should have started decomposition already and couldn’t have been a sample acquired so long after the incident occurred due to its purity. Note: The Skripals were admitted to hospital on March 4, 2018. On March 22, 2018, samples from a door handle at their home were taken and a judge gave permission for blood samples to be taken from the Skripals).

Paragraph 11 the OPCW report states:

“The TAV team notes that the toxic chemical was of high purity. The latter is concluded from the almost complete absence of impurities.”

Due to Novichok’s decomposition in the body, the blood samples should not have contained the substance in such high purity – unless the victims had been injected with it shortly before the blood samples were taken.

Due to decomposition when exposed to the elements (such as rain in Salisbury on the 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14/15th, 17th and 18th), it’s extremely unlikely the samples taken 18 days later would have such high levels of purity,

Even Mirzayanov, in an early interview (March 12, 2018) with Kommersant.ru, stated that A-234 decomposes in water in a matter of hours, responded to the revelation of high purity as indicative that the substance was produced in a laboratory and clarifies that the substance is only stable in the absence of moisture and humidity, Mirzayanov even mentions Nukus as a comparative climate, something that was also reported by the Guardian a few days later.

Mirzayanov even states: “This substance under these conditions could only be used by an idiot who knows nothing about the chemical properties of the ‘Novice.'” (“Novice” being a reference to Novichok).

In addition to Rink and Mirzayanov, independent Russian news site The Bell tracked down another scientist involved in the program named Vladimir Uglev who confirmed he had worked at the same facility as Rink and who also explained that Russia ceased their chemical weapons programs in 2011. However, Uglev also gave an interview to the BBC and the outcome of that seemed considerably less favorable to Russia.

One theme seems consistent throughout the Skripal debacle – what we see and hear in relation to controversial topics in the media depends just as much on those doing the narrative gatekeeping, as it does on those who actually serve as a source.

The Mystery Couple & CCTV Cameras

In addition to the inconsistencies in media interviews, another strange twist to the tale comes in the form of a story about a mystery couple seen following the Skripals shortly before they fell unconscious, or, at least, they were seen in a “series of locations” near the Skripals prior to it.

The story appeared in the news early in March 2018 but since then, there appear to have been no updates.

If, as is alleged, the unknown couple approached the Skripals in the park where they were found unconscious, there should have been more CCTV footage available to prove the theory. Instead, the only footage that was released was that recorded by Snap Fitness. Other CCTV cameras were present in Market Walk as well as covering both of the entrances/exits either side. In other words, the big red bag the woman was carrying should have stood out considerably in multiple pieces of surveillance footage.

A CCTV footage frame from Snap Fitness is in the green box, CCTV cameras are in the red boxes, the direction the couple were walking is indicated with the blue arrow.

The residential area in Salisbury where Col. Skripal lived had far less CCTV coverage, however, this may not matter because, if the Skripals were poisoned via absorption of the substance through the skin at their property, them being incapacitated hours later should have been somewhat staggered. The fact that they both became incapacitated at the same time suggests they were poisoned closer to the time they were discovered.

But What About Fentanyl Poisoning?

You may have heard that the Skripals were poisoned by fentanyl, an opioid “10,000 times stronger than heroin” and that this has been covered up.

As an example, some have pointed to articles being altered. For example, there was one in Clinical Services Journal, published on March 5th, that was altered between April 26, 2018 and the April 28, 2018 to remove the reference to Fentanyl (the April 28th 2018 version of the article had the reference to fentanyl removed without a correction notice but a notice has been added since then).

The reality is that it’s entirely possible that a mistake could have been made in initially diagnosing the cause: however, questions do still remain, especially when statements from NHS consultants at the hospital contradict the nerve agent claim, such as consultant Stephen Davies from Salisbury District hospital who wrote to the Times following an article they’d published on March 14, 2018 in which he explicitly states, contrary to their reporting, that no patients had the symptoms of nerve agent poisoning:

D(SMA) Notices & Conspiracy Theories

For those outside the UK, the D(SMA) or D-Notice refers to a press suppression tool used by the UK government since just prior to the first World War. British media has described the D-notice as: “[A] collaboration between state and media [that] has offered a compromise between national security and press freedom – yet sometimes has been tested to the limit.” The UK government relates the following definition of the press suppression tool:

“The DSMA-Notice System is a means of providing advice and guidance to the media about defence and security information, the publication of which would be damaging to national security. The system is voluntary, it has no legal authority and the final responsibility for deciding whether or not to publish rests solely with the editor or publisher concerned.”

Regarding the D(SMA) notices issues in terms of the Skripal debacle, some speculate that the notices may have been related to Skripal’s former MI6 handler Pablo Miller. Following the issuance of the notices, it was discovered that Miller had been working with Orbis Intelligence (which in turn provided a connection to Christopher Steele). Considering that Skripal had been active in recent years, there are further remaining questions as to whether Sergei Skripal may have been involved in the production of the Trump dossier.

Conversely, someone described as a source close to Skripal has claimed that he was investigating Cambridge Analytica, Internet Research Agency, AIQ and SCL.

At present, though, there doesn’t appear to be any solid proof for either premise.

So where does this leave us?

We have been told that Russia, in a clandestine operation against one or both of the Skripals, used a nerve agent with a very Russian sounding name, alleged to be 5-8 times as deadly as VX, on a door handle at the Skripal home in a botched assassination attempt.

We have been told that Porton Down confirmed this by Britain’s foreign secretary only for him to be directly contradicted by the source. We’ve seen diplomats expelled over unsubstantiated allegations, observed politicians and reporters pretend that Nukus never existed and avoided mentioning that the Novichok program was inherited by the US, instead referring to the program as belonging to the Soviet Union (emphasizing that this preceded Russia so that it appears Russia inherited the program).

We have seen that the OPCW analyzed laboratory grade A-234, an unlikely result for Novichok components combined in-the-field a full 18 days before the samples were even taken. In addition, Prime minister Theresa May, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Porton Down’s Gary Aitkenhead have wrongly told us that the A-234 was “military-grade.” If the samples lacked impurities, then it follows that they lacked additives used to ensure the successful application of the toxin that is typical in “military-grade” substances.

We’ve seen Theresa May seeking to invoke NATO article 5, but yet, in stunning contrast, we have seen 3 months go by with the only footage of any suspects being a few frames from a private company’s CCTV recording. There has been no other footage, no photos, artists sketches, detailed descriptions of suspects or information about the suspects movements before or after the incident and there has been no reward for information offered.

Of course, the mainstream media have not helped matters. They have, with few exceptions, obediently regurgitated every lie, every deflection, have been mute in the face of contradiction, and have acted as government-toadying cheerleaders throughout this saga, even echoing the posturing and sabre-rattling of Britain’s prime minister and foreign secretary.

Considering the fact that both Rink and Mirzayanov have stated that the substance would have started decomposition by the time samples were acquired, it seems as though Porton Down may have provided OPCW with Novichok samples developed in a laboratory rather than a substance genuinely acquired 18 days after the components had been combined.

Of course, this conclusion may seem outlandish, but, when the opinions of Novichok experts and the OPCW analysis results are considered, it’s the only reasonable conclusion we seem to be left with that explains the purity of the samples.

Overall critical questions on the reality of the Skripal incident remain unanswered, joining multiple other legacy press obsessions which blame the Russian state for an attack on a Western Nation while ignoring serious factual contradictions underpinning the core of each narrative, including the ‘Russian hacking,’ and ‘Russiagate’ or Trump-Russia collusion sagas. It is important to remember this over-arching context when skeptically considering the contradictions, flat-out deception, manipulation, and glaring omissions that characterize the press and UK government’s reaction to the Skripal incident.

Further Reading I have tried to make this article serve as a brief up-to-date summary of the convoluted and ongoing Skripal case, however, this topic is complex and there are more facts to know and inconsistencies to be aware of. There are two additional sites I’ve found to be particularly informative on this subject: Thesaker.is has recently run a series of articles covering the Skripals by the author using the pseudonym “Sushi.” The series provides a close reading of the many inconsistencies as well as a variety of possible explanations as to how the Skripals may have been poisoned. Former UK Ambassador Craig Murray’s blog has also been a goldmine for accurate information. Murray’s ability to call out the British government’s disinformation and demonstrate himself to be thoroughly knowledgeable and reliable on this topic – especially in light of his experience in Uzbekistan, has been very impressive. Correction (June 14, 2018)

Theresa may did not directly invoke article 5, she merely sought to. The article has been corrected to reflect this.

